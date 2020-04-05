Pune division’s PPE, mask supply for doctors shows little margin for error

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 19:10 IST

PUNE With at least seven Mumbai doctors testing positive for the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, as of Sunday, April 5, the safety of front-line medical practitioners in Pune is now in the spotlight.

Data released by divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar’s office shows that the Pune division has access to 2,282 personal protective equipment (PPEs) kits; 29,600 N-95 masks; and 1,93,365 triple layer masks.

These are currently available in government hospitals across the Pune division of western Maharashtra.

Is that enough?

Dr Sanjay Patil, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter, says, “There are 200 doctors in government hospitals in Pune city alone; 200 in the rural areas of Pune district; and 300 in Sassoon hospital. IMA has 4,800 doctor members in Pune district. Most of these doctors need basic masks and those in the high-risk departments like ENT, ophthalmology, pulmonary and infectious diseases, need PPE, while other doctors need at least masks. With increasing cases in children, paediatricians also need the PPE.

“While private doctors are willing to pay for the kits, the problem is that there are no kits or masks available in the market. Even when we give bulk orders to traders we have to pay four times the cost of the kits to vendors and deposit the entire amount in advance,” Dr Patil says.

In Pune district, the number of Covid-19-positive patients has crossed 100, while city has witnessed a total of six deaths attributed to the virus, till Sunday evening.

Currently, patients infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus are being treated at 24 hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Naidu hospital, Sassoon hospital and the YCM hospital.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra chapter president, Dr Avinash Bhondwe said, “We have asked the government to provide us with safety kits for private doctors and those who run small clinics, as all doctors are equally exposed to the risk of infection.

Currently, only government hospital staff is being provided the kits, but if the government wants private OPDs to function then the private doctors need to be supplied with these kits.”

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “We are prepared with enough stock of the kits and we are working with the state government to fulfil our requirements.”

Dr Bhondwe says, “We have submitted a list of doctors who will require the masks and kits because currently doctors at OPDs are working without masks and risking their lives. The government has promised to supply the stock whenever possible.”

Pvt donations build up PPE, mask stocks

Responding to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Pune appeal, to donate /contribute with requisite materials needed for the prevention, protection and testing of Covid-19, the following donations have been made:

•Sany Heavy Industries donated 16,000 N95 Masks on March 28,

•Starcke Abrasives India donated 5,000 pairs of gloves on March 28

•Elkay Chemicals donated 200 PPE (full kit) on March 31

•Kion India donated 450 PPE (full kit) on April 1

GE India donated to Pune Police and Pune Municipal Corporation on April 2

•3-ply surgical masks - 20,000 nos

N-95 masks – 1,000 nos

Hand sanitizer (500 ml bottles) - 100 nos

Disposable surgical hand gloves - 100 boxes, 50 pairs in each box