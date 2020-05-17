Pune experiences brief rain spell, cooler temperature

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:59 IST

PUNE The city experienced cooler temperature and rain in the latter part of the evening on Sunday. The minimum temperature dropped to 24.4-degree celsius, and many areas in the city like Katraj, Aundh, Hadapsar, Kothrud experienced rain, with thunder, lightning and gusty winds. However, the rain spell did not last long. The fire brigade received only 4 calls about tree branches felling due to gusty winds in Katraj, Kalyani nagar, and Kasba peth.

The city will witness partly cloudy skies with thundery activity until May 22 with the maximum temperatures varying between 38 to 39-degree celsius and minimum temperatures around 23 to 24 degree celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maharashtra is experiencing rain due to a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, which is due to the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea. The conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and Andaman islands during the next 48 hours, the IMD stated.

This depression has intensified into a deep depression and lay centered over the same region at 2.30 pm on May 16, 2020.

It remained practically stationary and rapidly intensified into a cyclonic storm “AMPHAN” and lay centered over the same region at 5.30 pm on May 16, 2020, south of Paradip (Odisha), 1,200 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,300 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It further moved north-northwestwards and intensified slightly and moved slowly northwestwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during the next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts.

There is a western disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies, with the system moving east-northeastwards. There is a cyclonic circulation adjoining west Rajasthan and over southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast.

While the highest maximum temperature of 44.6 degree celsius was reported at Jalgaon (Central Maharashtra), thunderstorms were reported at isolated places over Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and interior Karnataka.