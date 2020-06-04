Pune fire brigade department logs 92 tree-fall calls

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:54 IST

PUNE: The city fire brigade received over 92 calls related to incidences of trees falling on roads due to rainfall and gusty winds, between 7am and 11.30am on Thursday. Most of the calls were from Kothrud, Yerawada, Dhanori, Wadgaonsheri and other areas.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune fire brigade, said that calls related to crashing down of hoardings were also reported.

“We noted down the complaints and fourteen of our vehicles were deployed for carrying out removal of trees, cutting branches and facilitating vehicular movement. Our team has been working round the clock to help residents,” he said.

Ranpise said that more than 100 personnel of fire department were on ground helping police and other government agencies in carrying out weather related works.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience cloudy conditions with cloudy skies in the next few days. The fire brigade department has stationed a special crack team to address tree-fall incidents as city gears up for the monsoon season.