e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune fire brigade department logs 92 tree-fall calls

Pune fire brigade department logs 92 tree-fall calls

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The city fire brigade received over 92 calls related to incidences of trees falling on roads due to rainfall and gusty winds, between 7am and 11.30am on Thursday. Most of the calls were from Kothrud, Yerawada, Dhanori, Wadgaonsheri and other areas.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, Pune fire brigade, said that calls related to crashing down of hoardings were also reported.

“We noted down the complaints and fourteen of our vehicles were deployed for carrying out removal of trees, cutting branches and facilitating vehicular movement. Our team has been working round the clock to help residents,” he said.

Ranpise said that more than 100 personnel of fire department were on ground helping police and other government agencies in carrying out weather related works.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience cloudy conditions with cloudy skies in the next few days. The fire brigade department has stationed a special crack team to address tree-fall incidents as city gears up for the monsoon season.

top news
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In