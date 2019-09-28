Pune flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 4 still missing

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:49 IST

The death toll in the flash floods which hit the city this week rose to 22 as another body was recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday.

The body was recovered Jambhulwadi and has been identified as Ganesh Shinde (24). After the body was recovered, the number of missing reduced to four from five.

Heavy rain on Wednesday night caused the Ambil odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow, inundating housing societies, roads and slums and claiming lives and mass destruction of property.

Over 3,000 people were shifted to safety, while 59 villages in the district were affected.

The Pune collector’s office completed the punchnama at 1,728 places on Saturday. On Friday, the office had finished punchnamas in 1,079 places. The total punchnamas, including that of commercial and residential areas, reached 2,807.

Of the 2,807 places, 1,479 were in Pune city, 775 were in Haveli city, 488 were in Haveli rural and, 65 were in Purandar.

The search and rescue operations for the missing people is still on in parts of Pune city and Khed Shivapur.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and activist Nitin Kadam, said, “A large number of homes of slum dwellers suffered heavy waterlogging with their household belongings and furniture getting submerged under water. Many did not have water to drink.”

Kadam said that some voluntary organisations provided assistance with food and blankets, but that was not enough. Many residents were forced to spend Thursday night on the roads.

