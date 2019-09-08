Pune gets 200% more rainfall than normal; highest in the past five years

pune

Despite a delayed southwest monsoon and its initial slow progress in the district, Pune received double its average rainfall in the monsoon months of June, July, August and September this year. Pune district recorded 1,561.7mm rainfall as of September 8 as against 741.4mm of normal rainfall recorded in the district during the monsoon months, which is also the highest rainfall received as compared to the previous five years.

In fact, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data , this year Pune recorded the highest rainfall as compared to previous five years. In 2015, the district recorded just 425.5mm of rainfall till August-end which much lower as compared to the average. In 2016, the district recorded 941.2mm of rainfall till August-end which was higher than the average rainfall of the season. The district managed to cross the 1,000mm mark in 2017 with 1,091.8mm of recorded rainfall.

However, in drought year of 2018, the district recorded 941.1mm of rainfall by the end of August.

Reason for the heavy downpour

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “This year Pune recorded surplus monsoon rainfall because of the presence of either strong westerlies or upper air circulation over the north Konkan region.”

He further explained that central Maharashtra, specifically Pune and the adjoining areas, is an area where, “we can observe the convergence of the Arabian sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Also, the presence of the offshore trough gives a big push to a heavy downpour.”

Dams filled to capacity

As a result of the heavy downpour in the district, almost all dams were filled to their capacity. On September 8, Khadakwasla has 100% water stock with 18,491 cusecs of water discharged from the dam. Similarly, Panshet has 100% water stock and there was water discharge of 5,532 cusecs from the dam.

Water level in the Varasgaon has reached 100% and there is a discharge of 6,080 cusecs from the dam. As far as Temghar is concerned, the water level in the dam reached 95.95% with no discharge of water from it.

Together, the water stock in all four dams in Pune reached 99.48% as against 95.41% on the same date last year.

A delayed and weak monsoon had created a worrisome situation in drought-affected Maharashtra. However, monsoon covered the entire state slowly and as of September 8, Maharashtra had received 1,053.8mm of rainfall as against the state average of 857.1mm.

Isolated heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra

On Sunday, the IMD forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa and west Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over central Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch and east Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Year Rainfall

2019 1,561.7mm

2018 941.1mm

2017 1,091.8mm

2016 941.2mm

2015 425.5mm

Name % water stock Water discharge (Sunday)

Khadakwasla 100 18,491 cusecs

Panshet 100 5,532 cusecs

Temghar 95.95 --

Varasgaon 100 6,080 cusecs

