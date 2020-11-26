e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune min temp second lowest in state at 13.3 degrees Celsius

Pune min temp second lowest in state at 13.3 degrees Celsius

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:41 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

Pune: After a spell of rise in minimum temperature for 10 days, Pune on Thursday morning recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius.

Gondia saw mercury fall to 13.2 degrees Celsius with Pune being the second lowest in the state at 13.3 degrees Celsius. Amravati recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius. The fall in temperature was noticed in cities that fall in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha region.

“With clear sky, temperature is falling and currently there is a northerly wind pattern, but it will soon change to easterly wind. So, for the next few days we can also see a little rise in minimum temperature. There will be a different wind pattern from November 29,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, India Meteorological Department, Pune.

The maximum temperature in Pune for the day was 30.7 degrees Celsius. Slight chill in the air was noticed throughout the day, according to the weather department. Alibag recorded the state’s maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius.

Weather check

City: minimum temperature

Gondia: 13.2 degrees Celsius

Pune: 13.3 degrees Celsius

Amravati: 13.3 degrees Celsius

Washim: 13.8 degrees Celsius

Mahabaleshwar: 13.9 degrees Celsius

top news
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary Shringla meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary Shringla meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Delhi’s daily Covid toll continues to remain below 100; 5,475 new cases logged
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
Mamata Banerjee made SRK brand ambassador as he’s a Khan: Bengal BJP chief
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
India must engage with Taiwan, and not just because of China | Opinion
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
‘Another 26/11 impossible’: Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In