Pune-Mum Deccan Queen to get a new look from January 2020

PUNE The iconic Deccan Queen which operates between Pune-Mumbai-Pune will get a new look from January 2020.

SK Jain, divisional railway manager, central railways, said, “The old coaches of Deccan Queen will be replaced by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The proposal has been approved by the Indian railways and soon the iconic train will have a new look.”

According to Jain, the colour of the train will also change .

According to senior officials of the central railways, “A survey will be conducted by the central railways where daily commuters and other residents can choose the colours suitable for the train.”

However, the final decision will only be taken after the survey is over and the railways will ensure that the sentiments of the commuters are not hurt, said the official.

Planned changes also include the manufacture of a 20-car train comprising an air-condition (AC) dining car (half a coach) and a pantry (half the coach), an executive chair car, and a dedicated external livery in white, blue and red bands. To underline the heritage status of the train, the interiors of the train will have heritage pictures and paintings.

Deccan Queen runs non-stop between Pune and Mumbai every day and carries at least 1,000 passengers. It was first flagged by the British in 1930 and is the only regular passenger train of the Indian railways with a separate dining car and special menu; all the other passenger trains have pantries.

