Pune-Mumbai rail services to resume from Aug 19

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:56 IST

PUNE The central railway (CR) on August 15 and 16 conducted trial run of four trains on the Pune-Mumbai route after heavy rainfall and boulder falling cases lead to complete shutdown of the section for 13 days.

An official spokesperson of Central Railway Pune Division (CRPD) said, “We conducted a tw0-day trial where Sinhgad express, Indrayani express, Intercity express and Deccan Queen operated between Pune and Mumbai. The test was to check whether the tracks are in a position to support train operations in the future.”

On Friday (August 16), 12 trains operated on the route with five Pune-bound and the rest to south India. While trains will remain cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, the railway authorities expect resumption of services from Monday, depending on the track situation.

Heavy rains, waterlogging on tracks, landslides and incidents of boulder falling in the monkey hill region of the ghat section, especially between Karjat and Lonavla, damaged tracks and disrupted rail services on the Pune-Mumbai corridor.

Massive maintenance work was undertaken by the central railway which is expected to end in the next 15 days. At least 200 workers along with railway officials have been working for 24 hours to restore services, a railway official said.

While train operations on the Pune-Mumbai section is likely to return to normalcy on Monday, maintenance work will continue, a senior official of Central Railway Pune Division said.

