1 dead, 5 injured in accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway

PUNE One person died, and five others suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed into a stationary bus from the rear end near Wadgaon bridge on Pune-Bengaluru national highway. One person died, and five others suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed into a stationary bus near Wadgaon bridge on Pune-Bengaluru national highway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident was reported on Saturday on Mumbai lane at around 5am.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Pawar (19) from Pimple Gurav and the injured include Soham Alish Khale (19) from Aundh, Makrand alias Atharv Hambirrao Jedge (19) from Walva in Sangli district, Ayush Ambadas Kate (20) from Dapodi, Pratik Dipak Bundgar (19) from Pimple Gurav and Harsh Nitin Vare from Pimple Gurav.

Bundgar is a student of MBBS, and the others are students of computer science course in Pimpri Chinchwad based college.

Police officials said, Khale, Kate, and Jedge were shifted to Silver Birch hospital in Narhe and the remaining were shifted to Jupitar hospital in Banner.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased and injured were on their way home after celebrating the birthday of a friend Harsh Ware. They left home on Friday at around 10:30 pm and were returning home the next day at 5am when the accident took place.

A complaint was filed by Dattartaya Rakh, police constable, against bus driver Chandrasekhar Babaso Surwase (43), a resident of Narhe and originally hails from Kolhapur district. He was booked and arrested under sections 285, 281,125 (a), 125(b),106(1) of the BNS and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Ac