1 killed, 7 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

One person was killed and at least seven others injured after a private bus rammed a trailer truck on the Pune -Mumbai Expressway near Borghat, said officials from the state highway police. In this accident, the left side of the bus was completely damaged and Gavade was sitting on the same side, so he died on the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Traffic movement was affected for some time when the incident was reported at around 1:40 am on Sunday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said, driver Girish Rajaram Dhekale (43), a resident of Karad was driving the private bus (MH09 GJ 9630) headed towards Pune from Mumbai.

Dhekale lost control of the bus and rammed into the trailer truck, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Gavade (40), a resident of Sangali who was working as an alternative driver on the bus.

In this accident, the left side of the bus was completely damaged and Gavade was sitting on the same side, so he died on the spot.

Injured including Shailesh Shetke, Pradip Shivaji Chavan, Sudhir Bhagwat, Rahul Bhagwat, Rohit Bhosale were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Kamothe Navi Mumbai and Senha Mehta, Jitesh Chaturvedi were rushed to the Lokmanya Tilak hospital Pune for treatment.