10 leopards from Junnar to be shifted to rescue centre in Gujarat

Due to lack of space for keeping leopards in captivity, ten big cats will be shifted from Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar tehsil of Pune district to Vantara in Jamnagar district of Gujarat, said officials of the forest department. Since then the department captured at least nine leopards including a fresh capture on May 26 from Kalwadi village, where a two-year-old big male cat was captured. (HT PHOTO)

“We sent a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in the first week of March, and they have cleared it. We are awaiting a formal letter from them, which we are expected to get by next week,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar

According to Satpute, the leopards will be shifted to Jamnagar Zoo, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Vantara.

The Junnar tehsil has seen a significant increase in leopard attacks in various villages, particularly in the Yedgaon dam watershed area. In the last three months, the region witnessed six leopard attacks in which at least three people died and three people sustained injuries, as per officials.

This has raised a safety concern in Junnar tehsil, said another official, adding, that the forest department has launched a special operation on May 10 to capture leopards in those villages and at least 30-40 trap cages were set up along with camera traps.

Since then the department captured at least nine leopards including a fresh capture on May 26 from Kalwadi village, where a two-year-old big male cat was captured.

Forest officials said there was demand from citizens that instead of releasing the leopard to nearby forest areas, the department should release them to the big sanctuaries or the tiger reserves.

“However, the guidelines are not yet clear on the release of leopards into such places, hence we have decided to explore the possibility of shifting the leopards to another state,” Satpute said.

The forest department had recently captured nine leopards, and a DNA testing procedure has already started to identify which leopards were involved in human killing.

“Those involved in such killing incidents will be kept in captivity for a lifetime at Manikdoh and others will be sent to Vantara,” said Satpute.

Amol Kolhe, NCP (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Shirur, has supported the proposal. “It is a welcome step as it will help in resolving the situation to some extent. However, currently, Junnar has a leopard population of over 500, which is worrisome and the department must take strong steps to resolve the conflict issues in the future,” he said.

Kolhe’s opponent and Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil expressed disappointment with the role of the forest department in resolving the conflict issue in Junnar.

“The forest officials have been neglecting the issue for a long time. I will meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ask them to take strong steps,” he said.