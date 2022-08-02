10 owners booked for illegal rental of villas in Lonavla

Pune: The Lonavla city police between July 29 and July 31 have booked ten villa owners under Section 188 of IPC for renting out their property to tourists without requisite permission.

The Lonavla Municipal Council has appealed to owners to not rent villas without checking safety measures.

Two recent incidents of death in swimming pool have caused the administration to take preventive measures.

Owners need Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) licence to rent their property. Authorities said that it has become a trend in the hill station to give villas and bungalows for rent to tourists without seeking licence.

“Our drive has intensified after the two recent deaths. Owners should either get requisite licence or stop renting villas and bungalows,” said police Inspector Sitaram Dubal.

On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla. A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while coming out of a swimming pool on June 28.