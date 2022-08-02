10 owners booked for illegal rental of villas in Lonavla
Pune: The Lonavla city police between July 29 and July 31 have booked ten villa owners under Section 188 of IPC for renting out their property to tourists without requisite permission.
The Lonavla Municipal Council has appealed to owners to not rent villas without checking safety measures.
Two recent incidents of death in swimming pool have caused the administration to take preventive measures.
Owners need Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) licence to rent their property. Authorities said that it has become a trend in the hill station to give villas and bungalows for rent to tourists without seeking licence.
“Our drive has intensified after the two recent deaths. Owners should either get requisite licence or stop renting villas and bungalows,” said police Inspector Sitaram Dubal.
On July 13, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla. A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while coming out of a swimming pool on June 28.
-
Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister
U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials. He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.
-
BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme. The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
-
Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles
The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.
-
Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death
In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.
