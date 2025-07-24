100 cr Hajj refund crisis: State urged to probe pvt operators

The Maharashtra Home department has been urged to initiate a comprehensive investigation into a growing refund crisis, affecting over 2,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pune and other cities of the state. The pilgrims, who had booked the 2025 pilgrimage through private tour operators (PTOs), are yet to receive refunds, months after their trips were cancelled following a sharp reduction in India’s private Hajj quota by the Saudi government. Despite the Hajj concluding in June, many PTOs have failed to provide clear communication on refund or alternative options, leaving affected families stressed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Each pilgrim couple reportedly paid between ₹16 lakh and ₹18 lakh for deluxe packages, with full payments made by April 2025. However, after the Saudi government slashed 80% of the quota allotted to private operators, most of these packages were scrapped. Despite the Hajj concluding in June, many PTOs have failed to provide clear communication on refund or alternative options, leaving affected families stressed.

According to the Pune Citizens Forum for Private Hajj Applicants, the total value of pending refunds is estimated at ₹150 crore to ₹180 crore. The Forum has submitted representations to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the director general of police (DGP), and most recently, the state Home department, demanding urgent intervention.

“This is not just a breach of contract, it’s a betrayal of public trust and a violation of consumer rights,” said S B Mulla, coordinator of the Forum. “These operators collected crores in advance without any formal agreement or regulatory oversight. Now they are avoiding accountability, refusing to commit to refund timelines, and giving false assurances to victims.” He added that the Forum also plans to meet with the Union minister for External Affairs to highlight this regard.

Complaints have poured in from across the state, including Mumbai, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Nashik.