1,000-bed hospital to be established at Pandharpur 

Public health minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday announced that a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital will soon be constructed at Pandharpur. The existing 100-bed sub-district hospital is inadequate to cater to this large influx of pilgrims, said the officials in their statement. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A major pilgrimage site, Pandharpur, attracts millions of devotees annually, with numbers swelling even further during the Ashadhi and Kartiki wari processions. However, the existing 100-bed sub-district hospital is inadequate to cater to this large influx of pilgrims, said the officials in their statement.

Following the need for enhanced healthcare facilities, Sawant requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to set up a new hospital in Pandharpur, which was agreed to by the CM. A government resolution in this regard was issued on Thursday for the same.

Commenting on the development, Sawant said, “This hospital is set to significantly benefit not only the residents of Pandharpur and surrounding areas but also the millions of devotees who visit during the Wari festivals. The construction of this facility is expected to commence shortly, marking a major advancement in healthcare services for Pandharpur.”

Sawant informed that the upcoming hospital will be equipped with all modern amenities, including emergency services, outpatient and inpatient departments, operation theatres, laboratories, X-ray facilities, and comprehensive diagnostic services.