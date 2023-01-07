1,059 swine flu cases; 48 deaths in PMC last year

Following a decline in Swine flu cases until December of last year, the number of cases in Pune reached 1,059 by the end of the year. However, officials stated that currently, the cases are not that severe.

The number of cases reported in Pune and Maharashtra spiked after August. But the number went down considerably after October.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials, the number of cases is currently low.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at PMC’s health department, stated that out of 13,822 patients screened in the PMC last year, 1,059 tested positive for swine flu.

“Till December end, 6,214 swabs were sent for testing and patients were administered Tamiflu tablets. Out of 1,059 positive patients, 1,012 were discharged from the hospitals after recovery. A total of 48 deaths were reported in the city limits last year,” Dr Wavare informed.

He added that out of 48 patients who succumbed to the disease, some of them were from out of the PMC limits.

“Of the 48 deaths, 29 occurred outside PMC limits and 19 occurred within PMC limits. However, there are not many new cases of swine flu in this new year,” Dr Wavare said.