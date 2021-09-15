Home / Cities / Pune News / 10,745 ticketless travellers fined 43.82 lakh by Pune railways in August
Pune railway division has fined 10,745 persons for travelling on a train without a ticket in August this year. (Bloomberg)
The overall fine collected from ticketless passengers is 43.82 lakh. On the other hand, 217 passengers were fined a total of 27,000 for transporting luggage not booked with the railways
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST

The Pune railway division has fined 10,745 persons for travelling on a train without a ticket in August this year.

The overall fine collected from these passengers is 43.82 lakh. On the other hand, 217 passengers were fined a total of 27,000 for transporting luggage not booked with the railways.

“Ticket checkers on the train and on platforms check passengers and action is taken. Between April and August month this year, a total of 38,491 passengers were found travelling without a ticket. Our appeal to all passengers is to please travel by buying a ticket or face action,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

