11 flights cancelled from Pune due to bad weather conditions in Delhi

As many as 11 flight operations were cancelled today from Pune airport on Sunday going towards North India due to bad weather conditions in Delhi. As per the information given by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), due to dense fog over Delhi airport, 11 flights from Pune to Delhi including Rajkot, Prayagraj, and Ahmedabad were cancelled on Sunday, January 14. (HT PHOTO)

Due to this sudden cancellation of flights, passengers were having a hard time as flights are constantly being cancelled due to bad weather.

Nikhil Thakur, a flyer complained about this delay of flights and posted on X saying, “Over 250 passengers are waiting for more than 8 hours for Delhi flight at Pune Airport. Still no confirmation from the airline. No Proper refreshments were given. No one to communicate properly. Raised a complaint airport authority. (SIC).”

Another flyer Soniya Sharma posted on X and said, “Thanks IndiGo Airlines for spoiling the festival (Lohri) by cancelling the flight. Also, the customer service is pathetic at Pune airport. It takes 45 minutes to resolve 1 customer query, imagine the chaos when 2 - 3 flights are cancelled (Sic).”

Santosh Dhoke Pune airport director said, “Today on January 14, a total of 11 flights have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions. In this context, all measures are being taken by the airlines concerned. Also, Pune Airport administration and CISF are taking measures for the convenience of passengers.”