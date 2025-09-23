111 teachers felicitated with ‘Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards’

A total 111 teachers from across Maharashtra were conferred the prestigious ‘Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards’ on Monday, September 22, 2025. The awards ceremony was graced by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, speaker of the legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, minister of state Pankaj Bhoir, MLAs, senior officials, and the awardees’ families. Teachers from across Maharashtra were conferred the prestigious ‘Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teacher Awards’ on Monday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and school education minister Dadaji Bhuse during the event in Mumbai on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar, who gave away the awards, hailed the recipients as ‘brand ambassadors of the state’ and urged teachers to prepare students not only with textbook knowledge but also life skills such as problem solving, teamwork, and value-based learning. “We are now in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Every teacher must become AI literate and adopt digital learning methods to stay relevant,” Pawar emphasised, adding that the responsibility of teachers has now increased manifold. The deputy CM suggested that the awards be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year, in memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a video message, praised the inspiring work of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic when online tools, mobile phones and WhatsApp groups kept education alive. Highlighting the government’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), he pointed to the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Cambridge University Press and Assessment India under which global-level training, digital literacy, climate education and life skills’ curricula will be introduced in Maharashtra’s schools. He said teachers will also receive international-level training to strengthen the state’s education system.

Narwekar underlined that teachers play a vital role in shaping India as a ‘skills capital of the world.’ “If we nurture a skilled young population, no country will progress without Indian manpower. Teachers will be central to this journey as India becomes the third-largest economy,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, in his message, described teachers as ‘the guiding lights of society’ and stressed the government’s resolve to provide quality and inclusive education across Maharashtra. He lauded the tireless efforts of teachers during the pandemic, and linked the awards to the legacy of reformers such as Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil.

Bhuse announced significant new measures including felicitation of teachers excelling in arts and sports beginning next year; and the award of cash prizes of ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹2 crore to top-performing districts in education. He praised Maharashtra’s teachers for upholding the legacy of social reformers and revealed plans to create a bank of exemplary teachers so that their best practices can be shared widely.

Bhoir said that the state was aligning with the Centre’s PM SHRI Schools’ initiative and expanding schemes such as the Mukhya Mantri Mazhi Shala Sundar Shala. He announced enhanced incentives for talented students, including a visit to Nagpur’s C V Raman Science Centre for taluka-level winners, a visit to ISRO Bengaluru for district-level winners, and a visit to NASA for state-level winners.