11,704 cusecs water released from Pune’s Khadakwasla Dam

Following an increased rainfall activity in catchment areas, the irrigation department again started releasing water from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday. In addition, the authorities confirmed that water will be released from Panshet and Warasgaon Dams after rising above the 80% capacity mark. Meanwhile, the weather forecast has ruled out the possibility of a monsoon break in the upcoming days, on the contrary, it indicates that rainfall activities will intensify beginning from August 1. There was an indication of a monsoon break phase at the beginning of August month, however, weather scientists denied any such phase to occur shortly. (HT PHOTO)

After experiencing torrential rainfall and a huge water release from Khadakwasla reservoir on July 24, the city for the last two or three days has experienced a reduced rainfall condition. The dam water release was also stopped on July 26. However, as the ghat areas and the dam’s catchment areas continue to experience heavy rainfall, the water level in dams under the Khadkwasla dam cluster has increased rapidly.

As a result, the irrigation department on Sunday restarted the water release from Khadakwasla dam. The water released at 1 pm was 5,136 Cusecs, which was increased to 7,704 Cusecs on 8 pm and it further increased to 11,704 Cusecs at 10 PM.

At the same time, 7,688 cusecs water was released from Panshet Dam at around 10 pm on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, Shilpa Apte, a senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune said, “A low-pressure area exists from south of Gurajat to north of Kerala, that brings rainfall in the state. The strong westerlies and active monsoon conditions lead to heavy rainfall in isolated areas. However, the rainfall activities in the district are likely to subdue for the next 48 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for Pune until July 31.

There was an indication of a monsoon break phase at the beginning of August month, however, weather scientists denied any such phase to occur shortly.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune said,”Earlier there was a model indication that monsoon may enter break phase at the beginning of August. However, the latest observation indicates that the monsoon activities are likely to pick up in the August first week and Pune is too likely to experience moderate rainfall in isolated areas.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the city experienced rainfall throughout the day. In Shivajinagar, rainfall was recorded as 7.6 mm till 6 pm.

Pavana Dam which is a prominent source of drinking water for Pimpari-Chinchwad, recorded a water level of 73.59 per cent till 8:30 am on Sunday. The Bhama Askhed and Ujani Dams recorded the water level at 68.51 and 36.42 per cent respectively.