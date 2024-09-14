12 applications rejected under Ladki Bahin plan

Pune: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administration said that it has rejected 12 applications received from men seeking monetary benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administration has rejected 12 applications received from men seeking monetary benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra government initiative launched from August 17, 2024, provides monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to women and girls whose families have an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh.

Nilesh Rathod, child development project officer (CDPO), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said, “We had received the 12 applications 15 days ago and it was rejected after scrutinisation. Action will be taken against the applicants as per instructions given by the head office.”

Another officer from the women and child development (WCD) department said that the 12 males from Kannad tehsil submitted the applications with their Aadhaar card and bank details but using photographs of females. The department rejected their applications among the 92,000 it received till date.

Satara police in August had booked a couple for cheating the state government by submitting almost 30 applications by the name of the wife. Officials claimed that due to Aadhaar seeding, ₹3,000 was credited in only one account out of 30 applications.