Home / Cities / Pune News / 12 injured as state transport bus rams into truck in Pune, driver booked

12 injured as state transport bus rams into truck in Pune, driver booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 17, 2023 02:52 PM IST

Police said the accident took place around 2:30am on Wednesday near Vrundawan Hotel on Pune-Solapur highway

At least 12 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra state transport department bus rammed into a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway near Warvand village early Wednesday morning, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the accident took place around 2:30am on Wednesday near Vrundawan Hotel on Pune-Solapur highway.

Police said the bus was heading towards Pune from Solapur when the driver lost control of the speeding bus and it rammed into the truck from the rear end.

Also Read: Himachal accident: 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

The bus was being driven with carelessness, and the driver did not follow any traffic rules, said police.

Police have identified the bus driver as Dhyaneshwar Sugriv Kale.

“Even as the passengers requested the driver many times to go slow, he continued to drive carelessly, which resulted in an accident in which 12 passengers were injured. Fortunately, there are no casualties,” said Yawat police station senior police inspector Hemant Shedge, adding they have registered a complaint against Kale under Sections 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Shedge said that the injured were taken to the nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra accident
maharashtra accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out