1,200 private English medium schools shut down in past 2 yrs
PUNE In a shocking revelation made by the Independent English Schools Association (IESA), more than 1,200 private English medium schools have closed down in the last two years due to financial hardship, not getting help from the state government, and school fees-related issues with parents. While some of the school owners have sold out their school premises, others have taken heavy loans from the private market and are now struggling to run their schools.
“In the last two years, all the private English medium schools have suffered a lot; we have always supported parents for payment of school fees and now, when we need financial support and ask for school fees, we are being targeted unnecessarily. In these last two years, over 1,200 schools have closed down as they cannot afford to run the school administration while some of them have sold out the school premises to pay the pending rent and heavy loan,” said Jagruti Dharmadhikari, ex-president of the association. She was addressing a press conference held in Pune on Tuesday.
There have been some incidents in the recent past in Pune where parents were manhandled by the schools’ security staff. About these instances, Dharmadhikari said, “We would never support such incidents where parents are being manhandled by bouncers or any of the school security staff. And we will be giving strict instructions to all our association members to avoid such incidents. But it is necessary to also understand our problems; it has been seen that there is a parent mafia whose sole intention is to have free education in these private schools. Previously, the so called parent association was voicing the fee amendment act or fee regulation act and the same has been amended several times without taking the opinion of private unaided schools and self-finance schools but parents are still not satisfied as their sole aim is to take free education in these schools thereby creating multiple issues, most importantly non-payment of fees.”
Shridhar Iyer, state coordinator of the association, said, “Apart from the school fees payment issue, there are various other issues which we all are currently facing. From 2012, the pending dues of RTE admissions to all private English medium schools is around Rs900 crore and there are several schools that have not yet got a single penny from the state government. While taking any decision, we are not taken into consideration and the new rules are forced upon us so our demand is to have a separate ministry and dedicated minister for private English medium schools.”
In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre).
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
