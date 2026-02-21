1.22 crore fish fingerlings released in Ujani reservoir

The Fisheries Department of Maharashtra released 1.22 crore (12.2 million) fish fingerlings into Pune’s Ujani Reservoir, one of the state’s most important inland water bodies, in a major effort to revive native fish populations and restore ecological balance. Officials said the initiative is already showing encouraging signs. (HT PHOTO)

The species released included Rohu, Mrigal and Catla, collectively known as Indian Major Carps, which play a crucial role in maintaining freshwater ecosystems. Officials said the initiative is already showing encouraging signs.

The BNHS extended scientific support to the programme through its Wetland Eco-restoration and Fisheries Development Programme. A recent data study by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) indicates that the production of invasive Tilapia has declined by nearly 30-40 per cent, suggesting a gradual shift back towards native species dominance.

Senior scientist Dr Unmesh Katwate, along with project scientist Devi Waingankar and Vaishnavi Patil, project coordinator and JPF Vidhi Eriyathalay, were present during the release.

“The fish fingerlings were transported in oxygenated tanks on three trucks to ensure their survival. Proper scientific handling methods were followed to avoid stress and mortality. At the reservoir, the fingerlings were released in batches of around 2,500 fish per net to ensure safe and uniform distribution under the supervision of fisheries officers and technical staff,” Dr Katwate explained.