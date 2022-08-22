12,253 students allocated college in FYJC third round
Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24
In the third round of online admission process for FYJC, 12,253 students were allotted admission to various colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Among them, 4,476 students have secured the college of their first preference. Qualified candidates have to complete the admission process by August 24.
There are 108,830 seats available for admissions. From these seats, 85,240 will be filled by the online central admission process.
Till date, two rounds have been conducted. Merit list of third round and college admissions were declared on Monday. In the third round, 2,370 students got college of their second preference, 1,524 of third preference.
Students who chose the arts stream is 1,234, 4,676 commerce, 6,110 opted for science and 233 students allotted admissions in vocational courses, said education department officials.
Students who have declined admission even after receiving the college of their first preference will not be considered for the next round, said officials. Fourth round will start from August 25.
-
Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved
Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made. There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.
-
Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE
One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.
-
No sanitary pad disposal mechanism in CSIR institutes: PhD student tells minister
PUNE A female research scholar from the National Chemical Laboratory, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, on Sunday raised the issue of the absence of a sanitary pad disposal mechanism in research institutes. The PhD student in question, Minal Bhalerao, during an interaction with union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday flagged the lack of a proper sanitary pad disposal mechanism in several institutes of the CSIR. Bhalerao asked during the interaction with the minister.
-
Pune: Man forces wife to bathe naked in public during black magic ritual to conceive male child, four people arrested
A 38-year-old city-based businessman forced his wife to bathe naked in public under Maleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district, as part of a black magic ritual initiated by a godman who assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child. Four people including the man, his father (64), mother (62) and the godman have been arrested.
-
Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics