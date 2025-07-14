Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
1,278 vehicles penalised on airport road in 7 days for violations; 159 cabs fined in one day

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The week-long drive led to the collection of ₹9.36 lakh in fines, of which ₹1.03 lakh has already been paid, according to traffic police officers

In a bid to ease traffic congestion on roads leading to Lohegaon Airport, the Pune Traffic Police have intensified enforcement along the Airport Road stretch. Between July 6 and July 12, action was taken against 1,278 vehicles, with a particular focus on cabs found parked illegally or obstructing traffic.

The week-long drive led to the collection of 9.36 lakh in fines, of which 1.03 lakh has already been paid, according to traffic police officers.

The crackdown follows mounting complaints from flyers and local residents about long delays caused by traffic snarls, especially near the newly-opened Aero Mall, residential complexes, and key junctions on New Airport Road. A major contributor to the congestion has been cabs halting along the road while waiting to pick up passengers.

On Saturday, July 12, alone, challans were issued to 159 cabs for unauthorised halts and roadside parking, which severely impacted traffic flow.

“The traffic situation on Airport Road had reached a breaking point due to cabs parked along the road waiting for passengers,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Kadam, who heads the Airport Road traffic division. “This was affecting traffic movement and causing some passengers to miss their flights. We took action against 1,278 vehicles in the past week, including 159 cabs in a single day - Saturday. The drive will continue to ensure smoother travel, especially for air passengers.”

