12-year-old dies after getting trapped in lift of Pune housing society

Pune: A 12-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a lift of a housing society in Pune, police said on Friday. The incident occurred ar around 5 pm on Thursday at Ram Smruti Cooperative Society in the Charholi Budruk area of the city.

According to police, the incident occurred between the third and fourth floors of the building. The lift in question is equipped with an old-style iron strip door. The boy was on his way to the fourth floor when he took the lift. During the ride, his leg accidentally slipped through a gap in the door, causing him to get stuck between two floors.

Hearing his screams for help, residents of the building rushed to his aid and immediately alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters arrived promptly and worked to free the boy from the lift. Although he was rescued and quickly taken to the hospital, doctors later declared him dead.

“The boy was found stuck between the third and fourth floors. His lower part was pressed between the lift car and the shaft wall,” said a fire official.

Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone III), said, “The boy was trapped in the lift and injured. Immediately, with the help of the fire brigade, he was rushed to the nearby hospital, but he died.”

Investigation and technical things are being done by the Dighi police, Bangar added.

Based on the report, Dighi Police Station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR No. 102/2025) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

Police officials said they are verifying whether the incident occurred due to a technical fault in the lift or negligence in maintenance.