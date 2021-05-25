12-year-old drowns at construction site

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy was found dead in a waterhole at an under construction building site of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Kharadi on Monday afternoon.

The deceased boy has been identified as Anand Dattatray Shelke (12), a resident of Thite Vasti slums located in the immediate neighbourhood.

According to the Kharadi police, a limited portion of the area has been dug up while no other construction activity was in progress at the entire site. The dug-up area had accumulated rainwater and three boys from a neighbouring slum had come to the site evading the security guard and entered the water. Two of them managed to come out while another got trapped inside the silt in the waterhole. Sensing trouble, the duo alerted the security guard who immediately dialled the police. A search was carried, and he was found dead due to drowning. His body has been sent for postmortem at Sassoon General Hospital.

Chandan Nagar Police Station in charge Sunil Jadhav said, “We have lodged an accidental death related case and investigation is on to find out what is being constructed by PMC. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm when the trio entered the waterhole without the knowledge of the watchman.”

Assistant inspector Bhalchandra Dhavale said, “His parents are poor and are freelance labourers, Anand and his two friends came to the site at around 1 pm who were spotted by the security guard who immediately asked them to leave. The boys left the spot but returned again and quietly went into the waters. The guard was having lunch when the incident took place, and he was informed about it by two surviving boys.”