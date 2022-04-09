12-yr-old raped in public toilet in Bund Garden area
PUNE: A twelve-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in Bund Garden area near railway station on Friday afternoon. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint.
According to the police, the victim lives with her family in the Pune station area and works as a cleaner (conservancy worker). The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled.
The girl told her mother and a case was filed against the absconding accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. According to the police, the accused was known to the family and used to meet them on a daily basis.
Bund Garden police station incharge inspector Ashwini Satpute said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused.”
On March 18, in a case of child sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, older teenage brother and paternal grandfather, according to a first information report (FIR) filed at Bund Garden police station.
A 30-year-old Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus conductor was arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl on March 29.
On March 23, an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school premises. The police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.
-
A trial run for automated boom barriers for BRT routes in Pune
In an attempt to keep the BRT routes in the city clear of unwanted vehicles, the PMPML, along with the PMC and PCMC, has decided to install an automatic boom gate barrier that will open only for PMPML buses. One such boom barrier has been installed at the Deccan college bus stop, on the BRT route from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi.
-
Section 144 imposed in Kolar after stone pelting at Ram Shobha Yatra; five held
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar district after a group of miscreants pelted stones at a Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night. The Karnataka Home Minister said that 4-5 persons were being questioned. Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at an idol of Lord Ram being carried in the procession of the Shobha Yatra, which was organised as a part of Rama Navami celebrations, reported The Indian Express.
-
Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone
Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger's IPhone. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. When the phone fell, Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident's was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.
-
Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud
PUNE The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth ₹1.57 crore. The police have identified Kamath as Girish Ramchandra Kamath, his wife Pallav and partner Avinash Dattatreya Bhadarke of Orange Landmarks real estate company. A resident of Vimannagar (57), Uday Walvekar, has lodged a complaint.
-
Lt Gen ADS Aujla is new Chinar Corps commander
Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. Aujla has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, Army officials said. Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.
