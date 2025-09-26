Edit Profile
    13,42,428 students secure FYJC admission

    In the final ‘Open for All’ special round, a total of 10,831 students were allotted seats as per their preference order

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 7:40 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    In the state-wide online admission process for Class 11 (FYJC), out of the 14,88,569 students who registered, as many as 13,42,428 students secured admission to 9,544 junior colleges across the state till September 25.

    Out of the 14,88,569 students who registered, as many as 13,42,428 students secured admission to 9,544 junior colleges across the state till September 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    In the final ‘Open for All’ special round, a total of 10,831 students were allotted seats as per their preference order - 3,201 in Arts, 2,636 in Commerce, and 4,994 in Science. By September 25, total 9,552 students confirmed admissions in this round, while 8,814 admissions were completed under the CAP round.

