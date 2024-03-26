135 flying squads to curb code of conduct violations

The district administration has constituted 135 flying squad teams and 129 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) squads to keep watch on the movement of illicit liquor, items of bribe, large amounts of cash, arms and ammunition and also a movement of antisocial elements in their areas and curb violation of the model code of conduct in the district as per the directions of election commission of India. FST, SST, video survey team, video inspection team, media control and certification committee, district control room grievance redressal etc. will also support the expenditure control team. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Grievance Redressal Cell of the district election office informed that 135 FST and 129 SST have been formed in the district to monitor election expenses and election malpractices of candidates and political parties during the Lok Sabha elections.

For expenditure control, the coordination officer has been appointed at the district level under the collector and District Election Officer and the expenditure team has been appointed at the level of the election decision officer of each constituency. The team’s work is done in coordination with various other teams.

FST, SST, video survey team, video inspection team, media control and certification committee, district control room grievance redressal etc. will also support the expenditure control team.

Also, the help of the Income Tax department and state excise department is taken in this work.

All public meetings and rallies of candidates and political parties’ campaigns will be videotaped in each assembly constituency. The observations of the said team are useful for the expenditure team. The control room will send a report of candidates’ newspaper and electronic media advertisement expenditure to the committee. The election expenses shown by the candidates are verified through these various means. If the expenditure is not shown, it will be included in his election expenditure by giving a notice to that effect.

An assistant expenditure inspector is appointed for each assembly constituency. Officers of central government IT, Central Excise, central audit and accounts Department or central public enterprises are appointed as Assistant Expenditure Inspectors. They are responsible for inspecting the proper functioning of expenditure verification in the assembly constituencies and assisting the expenditure inspectors and District Election Officers in the verification of expenditure. It was also informed by the district election administration that they control the candidates’ expenditure register and shadow observation register.