Home / Cities / Pune News / 135cr okayed for development of Hadapsar railway station

135cr okayed for development of Hadapsar railway station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 28, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Railway Board approves ?135 crore fund for development of Hadapsar railway station in Pune. Works include modern facilities, extension of platforms, and road widening.

PUNEThe Railway Board has approved a fund of 135 crore for the development of Hadapsar railway station after which various development works have started at the station.

Railway Board has approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>135 crore for the development of Hadapsar railway station. (HT FILE)
Railway Board has approved 135 crore for the development of Hadapsar railway station. (HT FILE)

It was necessary to develop the Hadapsar terminal to reduce the pressure on the Pune railway station, said officials.

Earlier, 17 crore was estimated for the project, but since the cost of 50 crore for half a hectare of land alone was there, the Pune railway administration gave a revised proposal of 135 crore to the board which has now been sanctioned.

“Hadapsar station is being developed under Amrit Bharat station scheme by Gati-Shakti unit of Pune division. All modern facilities like lifts, escalators, 12m wide foot over bridge and roof plaza, waiting rooms, retiring rooms, etc. are being developed to give airport-like experience for passengers at railway station,” said Ramdas Bhise, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer of Pune railway division.

The development extension of platforms 1, 2 and 3 will be done up to 24 coach length which is complete. Development of general waiting hall, executive lounge, booking counters, PF cover over shed of 800 metre, parcel office, Railway Protection Force (RPF) office is under progress. While the development of circulating area, parking, road widening and dismantling of old structure building is also under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out