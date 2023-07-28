135cr okayed for development of Hadapsar railway station

PUNEThe Railway Board has approved a fund of ₹135 crore for the development of Hadapsar railway station after which various development works have started at the station. Railway Board has approved ₹ 135 crore for the development of Hadapsar railway station. (HT FILE)

It was necessary to develop the Hadapsar terminal to reduce the pressure on the Pune railway station, said officials.

Earlier, ₹ 17 crore was estimated for the project, but since the cost of ₹50 crore for half a hectare of land alone was there, the Pune railway administration gave a revised proposal of ₹135 crore to the board which has now been sanctioned.

“Hadapsar station is being developed under Amrit Bharat station scheme by Gati-Shakti unit of Pune division. All modern facilities like lifts, escalators, 12m wide foot over bridge and roof plaza, waiting rooms, retiring rooms, etc. are being developed to give airport-like experience for passengers at railway station,” said Ramdas Bhise, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer of Pune railway division.

The development extension of platforms 1, 2 and 3 will be done up to 24 coach length which is complete. Development of general waiting hall, executive lounge, booking counters, PF cover over shed of 800 metre, parcel office, Railway Protection Force (RPF) office is under progress. While the development of circulating area, parking, road widening and dismantling of old structure building is also under progress.