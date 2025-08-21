PUNE: A collection of 139 artworks by late artist Ravi Paranjape was formally handed over to the Maharashtra government in the presence of cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday in Pune. The handover took place at the Paranjape residence in Model Colony, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government and the Paranjape family. On behalf of the state, Hemant Dalvi, deputy director of archaeology and museums, signed the agreement with the late artist’s wife, Smita Paranjape. 139 artworks by late artist Ravi Paranjape handed over to state

Shelar said, “Just as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is important, so is creative intelligence (CI). These artworks will be preserved and displayed at museums across the state under the government’s custody, ensuring that the public can view them. The paintings will also help convey meaningful messages to students, promoting visual literacy. I thank the Paranjape family for entrusting the state with such a valuable legacy.”

The collection includes 72 original paintings and 67 framed artworks created by the late Ravi Paranjape. His wife, Smita Paranjape, had earlier expressed her desire to hand over these works to the government. The cultural affairs department approved the proposal through a government resolution (GR) issued on June 17, 2025. The artworks were formally transferred to the Directorate of Archaeology on June 26, 2023, and are currently housed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara. A significant portion of the collection will be later exhibited at the proposed Maharashtra State Museum in Mumbai, officials said.

Photo caption: Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar with late artist Ravi Paranjape’s wife, Smita Paranjape