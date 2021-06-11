14 tempos vandalised by a security guard in Wakad

A security guard went on a rampage and vandalised 14 vehicles in Wakad on Thursday night. The accused who was drunk attacked the vehicles with a wooden stick and damaged them by smashing the windshield of mostly commercial tempos which were parked at the spot.

The Wakad police have arrested the security guard and detained two others in the case.

According to the police, the security guard identified as Kiran Gadge had objected to vegetable vendors and tempo drivers for parking their vehicles in front of the society main gate. He was also disturbed as the vendors and auto driver were dumping garbage and urinated in an open space in front the society main gate in Mhatobanagar in Wakad.

The society residents too had objected to the development and asked the guard to enforce discipline. Accordingly, he reminded them a number of times, but his plea fell on deaf ears. Since then, he was angry which led to his violent behaviour on Thursday night, the police said.

Wakad police station in charge Vivek Mugalikar said that a huge police force was rushed to the spot to prevent the violence.

“The guard was upset and seems to have taken the decision to vandalise during an inebriated condition. It is a serious case, and an offence has been lodged against the security guard. We are also looking into details of the other accused and examining their role in the violence. Based on the investigation and evidence, action will be taken against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCMC police chief Krishna Prakash has given strict orders to all the police stations to take strong action against those indulging in spreading fear in the society through vandalism.

Wakad including Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing many events of vehicle vandalism since 2017.

These incidents usually involve youngsters, especially juveniles, who take law into their own hands. Their motive seems to be spreading terror among residents and establishing supremacy of their gangs. Though tough measures have been undertaken, it failed to deter the law breaker from taking the extreme step of destruction of public property.

In Oct 2021, in a fear spreading incident, a mob of 100 unidentified persons vandalised 10 vehicles with machetes, swords, and cement blocks on the streets of Nehru Nagar in Pimpri.

It was a petty dispute between two gangs which resulted in mob vandalism of vehicles. The clash and violence took place when groups of 100 youths from the second group went to kill the other group. As many as 21 vehicles were damaged. In Feb 2021, six vehicles were damaged by the vandals in Bhosari by the youths of warring factions.

Amongst the steps taken, the PCMC have been issuing written warnings to known offenders, besides carrying out combing operations in slum pockets to flush out miscreants, as a part of an exercise to check the unprecedented rise in the number of cases of vehicle vandalism.

The police have also booked offenders under more stringent legal provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, offences of extortion, robbery and issuance of threats, as the case may be.

As many as fifty cases of vehicle vandalism where over 500 vehicles have been damaged in PCMC have been registered since 2018 with over 100 persons arrested.