Home / Cities / Pune News / 140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot
pune news

140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot

At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month
PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month.

PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government.

Officials confirmed that these buses arrived almost a month back. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office (RTO). But as the official inauguration programme has not taken place yet, PMPML has not started plying these buses on city routes.

PMPML chief engineer Ramesh Chavan said, “We contacted the secretary of the concerned department from the central government but we are not able to get their appointment. Meanwhile, PMPML has done the administrative process with the RTO.”

One of the officers said that the PMPML got an Rs55 lakh subsidy from the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises. The central government is promoting e-buses to keep pollution in check. These e-buses are also cost-effective.

PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was firm on purchasing e-buses when he was the chief minister. As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, he instructed his party office bearers to convert PMPML’s fleet into electric buses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Veteran actor-writer Deepti Naval in conversation with former IAS officer Vivek Atray on her book, A Country Called Childhood, at Taj Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photos: Keshav Singh/HT)

    Deepti Naval’s memoir, an ode to Amritsar, childhood

    Renowned actor-writer-painter Deepti Naval was in Chandigarh on Wednesday for the launch of her memoir, A Country Called Childhood. From my father, I got the gift of writing and from my mother – acting, dance, art and music.

  • A girl studying with the help of candle light in Kharghar on Wednesday. The residents in some parts of Kharghar had to endure power outage for nearly 14 hours. BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours

    Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.

  • Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan with his son Abdullah Azam coming out after casting vote for the Presidential election at the Tilak Hall, UP Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

    Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam

    PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.

  • Image for representation

    Best Bakery case: Accused seeks transfer of trial, claiming witnesses are being tutored

    An accused facing trial in the Best Bakery case of Gujarat has urged a city court to transfer the matter to some other additional sessions judge, claiming that the trial court had not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored. Harshad Solanki on Wednesday filed a plea, through lawyer Prakash Salsingekar, in the Mumbai sessions court.

  • A large number of senior councillors have been raising the issue of local regional committees being toothless bodies.&nbsp;

    Missing in Delhi's urban local bodies: Empowerment at the zonal level

    Under both the trifurcated as well as unified corporation, the decentralisation of power at the wards committee level has been found severely lacking, stakeholders say. “If we look at the governance structure, decentralisation is necessary. The JNNURM urban renewal mission had pushed for mandatory 'area sabhas' for local governance. RWA working in various areas need to be linked to ward level or at least zonal level decision-making bodies,Dr Debolina Kundu, a professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairsdu said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out