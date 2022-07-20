140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot
At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month.
PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government.
Officials confirmed that these buses arrived almost a month back. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office (RTO). But as the official inauguration programme has not taken place yet, PMPML has not started plying these buses on city routes.
PMPML chief engineer Ramesh Chavan said, “We contacted the secretary of the concerned department from the central government but we are not able to get their appointment. Meanwhile, PMPML has done the administrative process with the RTO.”
One of the officers said that the PMPML got an Rs55 lakh subsidy from the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises. The central government is promoting e-buses to keep pollution in check. These e-buses are also cost-effective.
PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was firm on purchasing e-buses when he was the chief minister. As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, he instructed his party office bearers to convert PMPML’s fleet into electric buses.
-
-
-
-
