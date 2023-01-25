Home / Cities / Pune News / 150 feet flag pole to be constructed at Wanowrie

150 feet flag pole to be constructed at Wanowrie

Published on Jan 25, 2023

The foundation stone for the 150 feet tall flag post in Wanowrie, which is being constructed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore was laid on Tuesday.
Nadeem Inamdar

The foundation stone for the 150 feet tall flag post in Wanowrie, which is being constructed at a cost of 1.50 crore was laid on Tuesday in presence of senior administrative officials of PMC , social workers and citizens.

The 150 feet tall flag funded by PMC will be installed at Samvidhan Chowk in Wanowrie which is strategically located near important police and military centres of training.

Former Pune Mayor Prashant Jagtap said that the flag pole is being erected in memory of the brave soldiers. “ We are proud of our national tricolour. The work will be completed in a few days.”

Earlier, the PMC has installed Maharashtra’s highest tricolor flag and India’s 5th tallest flagpole along with Katraj lake. The 72-metre-high flagpole is highest in the state and is a major tourist attraction. The civic body has installed five flagpoles with height ranging between 45 metres and 100 metres at various parts of the city. The project is likely to be completed in one and half months.

