17 hospitalised after gas leak at Yavat food processing factory

Pune: Seventeen people were hospitalised following a hazardous ammonia gas leak at a food processing factory in Yavat area of Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said. Hazardous ammonia gas leak at food processing factory in Yavat area of Pune district on Wednesday morning left 17 people hospitalised. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the unit located at Bhandgaon is engaged in manufacturing ready-to-eat food and requires temperatures to be kept below 18 degrees Celsius maintained by using ammonia gas.

Narayan Deshmukh, senior inspector and incharge, Yavat Police Station, said, “At least 25 people, mostly women, were at the unit when the incident took place. The main regulator was switched off after the leak and the affected workers were rushed to a hospital with complaints of breathlessness and uneasiness. One woman who was seriously affected as she was near the gas leak spot has been admitted to ICU and she is stated to be out of danger.”

A team from the Pune rural police visited the factory to assess the circumstances of the leak. The factory’s internal safety system quickly brought the leak under control, police said.