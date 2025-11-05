17 municipal councils in district to go to polls on Dec 2

The State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the election schedule for local bodies across Maharashtra, including 17 municipal councils across Pune district. They include key ones such as Baramati, Indapur, Alandi, and Chakan. The Baramati Municipal Council has 1.01 lakh registered voters. (HT)

The polls have been declared for Alandi, Baramati, Bhor, Chakan, Daund, Phursungi–Uruli Devachi, Indapur, Jejuri, Junnar, Lonavala, Malegaon, Manchar, Rajgurunagar, Saswad, Shirur, Talegaon Dabhade, and Vadgaon.

The Baramati civic poll is expected to draw significant attention as it could witness a contest between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party — Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharadchandra Pawar’s NCP (SP). During the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Baramati had emerged as a focal point of state and national politics due to the intra-family contest. The Baramati Municipal Council has 1.01 lakh registered voters.

Addressing a press conference, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, “Elections have been announced for 17 municipal councils in Pune district. The total number of voters across these councils is 6.34 lakh, and there will be 730 polling booths.”

He said Baramati has the highest number of voters among the councils, followed by Daund (50,000 voters), Talegaon Dabhade (64,679), and Lonavla (48,363).

“The district administration has completed all necessary preparations for the elections and will ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct,” Dudi said.