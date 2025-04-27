1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir to get NQAS accreditation: JP Nadda 

Around 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will soon get the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) as per the Indian public health standards, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, said. Of these 30,000 facilities have already achieved NQAS, he added. Prof Dr SB Mujumdar, founder and president, Symbiosis and Chancellor, Symbiosis International University (SIU) presided over the function. (HT)

Nadda was in the city on Saturday and inaugurated the Centre for Nephrology and Urology at Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre at Lavale. Prof Dr SB Mujumdar, founder and president, Symbiosis and Chancellor, Symbiosis International University (SIU) presided over the function. Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, provost, faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, SIU and Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, SIU, were the other distinguished dignitaries present for the function.

“We now provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services from preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care,” Nadda said. Everything at no cost is not possible, but at Symbiosis Arogyadham, they have made it possible, which is a highly creditable thing. Institutions like Symbiosis and the government should go hand in hand to create policies in the health sector which are inclusive, Nadda added.

Dr SB Mujumdar, in his presidential address, said, “If India wants to become a Vishwaguru, then it should be backed by spirituality and the ideology of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’. Nowadays, technology has made a significant contribution in connecting people across the world.”