17-year-old dies after bike hits electric pole in Wanowrie

PUNE A 17-year-old boy died after his two-wheeler hit an electric pole in Wanowrie on Tuesday. The pillion rider was also injured in the accident, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ali Zakir Ali Syed, a resident of Bhavani peth and the injured has been identified as Arfan Ayub Sheikh (23), a resident of Lohianagar.

According to the police, Syed lost control and hit the electric pole in front of the National Academy Of Defence Financial Management Institute. Syed and Sheikh were rushed to the hospital. Syed succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead when he was brought to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Sonalika Sathe is investigating the case. A case of accidental death due rash and negligent driving has been lodged in connection with the incident.