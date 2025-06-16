18 FIRs against drivers, owners of heavy vehicles in 48 hours in Pune

Pune police have intensified enforcement against traffic violations, lodging 18 cases within 48 hours against heavy vehicle drivers and owners for entering no-entry zones during restricted hours. The action was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 281–negligent conduct concerning machinery or vehicles in public places, and 223–causing death by negligence. (HT)

The move comes after a woman, Dipali Yuvraj Soni, died on the spot, while Jagdish Soni (61), who was riding the scooter, sustained injuries after the truck hit the scooter at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area on June 11.

The action was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 281–negligent conduct concerning machinery or vehicles in public places, and 223–causing death by negligence.

Authorities emphasized that such violations not only endanger lives but also contribute to traffic chaos, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Manoj Patil, additional CP (eastern region), said, “Despite the ban, heavy vehicles were still entering restricted areas. Drivers and owners were turning a blind eye to the law, hence the crackdown and this will continue in the future as well. The city police have taken action against several violators across the identified chowks, aiming to ensure public safety and strict adherence to the ban.”

Police officials confirmed that Gangadham Chowk, the site of the June 11 fatal accident, has now been included in the red zone, warranting heightened surveillance and stricter penalties for violations.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “Registering FIRs against heavy vehicle drivers and owners helps enforce the law more effectively by holding violators criminally accountable especially in areas where entry is banned due to safety concerns. It acts as a strong deterrent, unlike routine fines, and signals zero tolerance for negligence that endangers lives. FIRs also pressure transport companies to comply with rules, encourage better driver training, and support future traffic management decisions by creating a legal record of violations, ultimately aiming to prevent accidents and improve public safety.”