Home / Cities / Pune News / 18,439 passengers take Pune Metro ride on Monday
pune news

18,439 passengers take Pune Metro ride on Monday

The number was less than the inauguration day on Sunday when the count was 37,752 people and the metro service ended at 9.30pm
The second day of Metro on both routes — Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi — which started at 8am. (HT PHOTO)
The second day of Metro on both routes — Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi — which started at 8am. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: The second day of Metro on both routes — Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi — which started at 8am, saw 18,439 passengers till 7pm.

The number was less than the inauguration day on Sunday when the count was 37,752 people and the metro service ended at 9.30pm.

The impact of Monday being a working day was noticed as public rush was less during afternoon, and peaked after 5.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out