1,848 new cases, five Covid deaths on Thursday

A total of 1,848 new cases were reported on Thursday in the Pune district. Also, five deaths were reported in the district. Of this, four deaths in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

No deaths were reported in Pune rural on Thursday.

As per the state health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,12,189 Covid cases and 4,583 deaths until Thursday.

Whereas the PCMC has reported 1,03,729 cases so far and a total of 1,335 deaths due to Covid-19.

Pune rural has reported 99,552 total cases so far and 2,157 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 4,15,470 Covid cases. Of this, 3,89,824 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 8,124 deaths in the district and at present, there are 17,522 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 6,135 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 20,49,484 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 93.66%.

Across Maharashtra, 8,998 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 60 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.39%.

The state health department stated out of 1, 65,96,300 laboratory samples, 21,88,183 have been tested positive until Thursday, that is 13.18% patients till Thursday.

Currently 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 people are in institutional quarantine.