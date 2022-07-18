18-year-old booked for rash driving in Pune
PUNE The Wakad Police have booked an eighteen-year-old youth for rash and negligent driving. The incident took place on July 16.
The youth has been identified as Stavan Subodh Salvi (18), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Wakad.
According to the police, the accused drove his bike in a rash and negligent way which was dangerous and could have led to a life threat to the other road users.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. No arrest has been made so far.
SCERT plans to develop foreign language training for school teachers
The State Council of Education Research and Training plans to develop a separate training programme for teachers who can learn foreign languages with the help of institute like Goethe and other language experts.
Three criminals from Pune arrested under MCOCA
The Khadak police on Sunday booked three criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The gang leader Srinath alias Tikya Ashok Shelar (22) and Shelar's two accomplices Kunal Suresh Jadhav (22) and Ganesh Ballappa Koli (21) had created a reign of terror in the area to establish their supremacy. Shelar and his aides had committed serious crimes like theft, robbery, murder, rioting, molestation, among others.
Hit by taxi, 19-year-old biker comes under tanker wheels
Mumbai: Family of a 19-year-old boy was devastated after their neighbour informed them about a freak accident involving the teenager on Saturday night. The neighbour was on the same road in Sewri where in an attempt to overtake a tanker, the teenage biker was hit by a taxi, fell under the wheels of the tanker, and died on the spot. His father Sanjay Kadam works in BPT Bombay Port Trust as a peon.
Police take action against revellers on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
PUNE The State Highway Police, along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, have begun taking action against revellers or four-wheeler owners who park their vehicles along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway for sightseeing. According to the police, on Sunday, as many as 50 car owners were fined Rs 500 each for violating the guidelines.
13-acre plot belonging to former NCP MLC auctioned for ₹60.41 crore, money to paid to RBI subsidiary
The Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Pune has bought a 13-acre prime urban plot owned by former Nationalist Congress Party Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Anil Bhosale run Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank on July 15. The plot located at Koregaon on Pune-Solapur highway was auctioned as per the court order for ₹60.41 crore. The APMC has paid 15%and the remaining amount will be paid in a month's time.
