18-yr-old woman dies by suicide, husband, mother-in-law arrested

Pune: Lonikand Police on Tuesday arrested a man and his mother-in-law following the tragic suicide of an 18-year-old newly-married woman. The deceased was a resident of Dongargaon, Haveli taluka, and was married for three months only when she reportedly ended her life due to sustained mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. The deceased reportedly ended her life due to sustained mental and physical harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. (Shutterstock)

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by her maternal uncle, a resident of Sainagar in Chandannagar, the deceased woman was frequently left alone at home, subjected to verbal and physical abuse, and her mobile phone smashed, actions that caused extreme emotional distress. The alleged harassment took place between May 24 and August 8. The FIR was lodged on Aug 12.

According to information shared by the police, the complainant’s niece was repeatedly assaulted by the husband and told to go and die. She was not allowed to speak to anyone, kept isolated in the house, and subjected to both extreme physical and mental harassment by both the accused. Unable to bear the torment, she took the extreme step and ended her life.

Assistant inspector Vijaya Wanjari, who is investigating the case, said “We have registered a case of abettment to suicide based on the family’s complaint and a thorough investigation is underway.’