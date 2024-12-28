Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19 accident-prone spots in city, urgent action needed 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 28, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Thousands of vehicles use these routes daily, yet civic authorities have failed to implement sufficient safety measures to curb the number of accidents

The Pune Traffic Police Department has updated its list of accident-prone areas, identifying 19 black spots in the city where accidents frequently occur. While some of these spots are well-known, new ones have also emerged, posing risks to commuters. 

According to the Pune Traffic Police Department, these black spots require immediate traffic improvements to reduce accidents. (HT PHOTO)
According to the Pune Traffic Police Department, these black spots require immediate traffic improvements to reduce accidents. (HT PHOTO)

A survey conducted by the traffic police highlights that accidents are particularly frequent on major roads such as Nagar Road, Solapur Road, Katraj, Hadapsar, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass highway. Thousands of vehicles use these routes daily, yet civic authorities have failed to implement sufficient safety measures to curb the number of accidents. 

According to the Pune Traffic Police Department, these black spots require immediate traffic improvements to reduce accidents. The department has been in regular communication with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the State Public Works Department (PWD), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the issue and initiate necessary safety measures. 

“A long-term action plan is being developed in collaboration with the traffic police, district administration, and NHAI to prevent accidents at these locations. Specific measures are being taken to improve safety on these roads,” said a senior traffic police official, speaking on condition of anonymity. 

Residents living near these accident-prone areas have voiced their concerns. Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents Association, said, “Several Chowks and spots on Sinhagad Road, Navale Bridge Chowk, and the bypass highway are highly accident-prone. Our study of last year’s accidents indicates that many occurred due to human errors, such as reckless halting or failure to follow traffic rules. These behaviours have led to loss of life and serious injuries.” 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On