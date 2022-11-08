19-year-old college student killed by 20-22 boys in Pune

Pune: A 19-year-old college student died after he was attacked with sickles, iron rods and crossbows by 20-22 boys at Talegaon Dabhade at around 9:30 pm on Sunday. Police have arrested nine boys, including four minors.

The deceased has been identified as Pranav alias Jai Anil Mandekar who was a first year BCom student at Indrayani College.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Thakur, Rohan Surate, Viki Pawar, Mangesh Hire, Nilesh Ghayake, Sagar Ghade, Ritesh Shinde, Chikya Shinde, Prathamesh Pawar and others.

According to the Talegaon Dabhade police, Pranav was with his friend Vishal Varma at Idgah Maidan on Sunday night when Varma and Hire got into an argument over the phone. Soon, a group of 20-22 boys reached the spot to settle the score. Pranav and his friend tried to escape by running, but the group chased and attacked Pranav.

Nitin Landage, senior inspector, Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “While running, Pranav stumbled and fell near Rugved Hospital in Tukaramnagar. The group thrashed and killed him using the sharp weapons. After the murder, the group tried to spread terror by brandishing the weapons and many shut down their shops. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.”

On the same day at around 11 pm when the complainant Dhruv Mahesh Khilare was on his way home on motorcycle with his friends, accused Chikya tried to attack him with a sickle as the former was allegedly chatting with the latter’s girlfriend, said police.

A separate FIR was registered for assault on Dhruv under Sections 307, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 504, 34 and other relevant sections of IPC.