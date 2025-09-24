PUNE: The Vimantal police arrested two men on Monday for allegedly kidnapping their employer’s three-year-old daughter to avenge their termination from work. Acting swiftly, police traced the child to Kalyan and safely reunited her with the parents. 2 arrested for kidnapping employer’s 3-yr-old daughter after job termination

The three-year-old’s father, Kumar Pruthvichand Paswan, 26, works as a supervisor at a construction site. The accused, Prince Sanjal Pal, 21, and Omnarayan Chotelal Paswan, 20, were employed as construction labourers under Paswan. Following complaints of misconduct and unsatisfactory performance, they were terminated from their jobs. Upset over the decision, the two allegedly targeted his daughter.

They picked up the girl on Monday afternoon from near her house in Viman Nagar and got into a Mumbai-bound train. Meanwhile, the family reported their daughter missing and the police registered a kidnapping case. A special team swung into action and tracked the accused’s movements and confirmed that they were travelling on the Indrayani Express.

With the help of railway police, the Pune team conducted a search operation on the train when it halted at Kalyan Railway Station and nabbed the accused around midnight and rescued the 3-year-old.

Somay Munde, DCP Zone 4, Pune, said, “We foiled the accused’s plan to take the child to Gujarat and then call her father to demand ransom. They have been booked under 137 (2) of the BNS, related to kidnapping.”