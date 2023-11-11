close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 2 dead, 4 injured after container collides with pickup truck in Pune

2 dead, 4 injured after container collides with pickup truck in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 11, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Police said a container collided with a pickup truck from rear end and overturned, and the overturned container further collided with a state transport bus

Two persons were killed and four others injured after a container collided with a pick-up truck at Jambhulwadi near Daripool on Bengaluru -Mumbai highway on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred on Bengaluru -Mumbai highway at around 3.30am on Saturday.
The accident occurred at around 3.30am after which all the emergency services like fire brigade officials and police officials were rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to the nearby hospital.

Police officials said a Mumbai bound container carrying medicines collided with a pickup truck containing vehicle seat belt parts from rear end and later overturned on the Satara lane. This overturned container collided with a state transport bus headed towards Satara resulting into injuries to two passengers.

According to police, the drivers of the container and the pick-up died and two passengers from the state transport bus and one each from container and pick up truck were injured in this accident.

Because of the fatal accident, traffic on both lanes of the highway got disturbed. Police and fire brigade cleared the wreckages of the vehicles that met with the accident and after one-hour, vehicular movement on both lanes were resumed.

