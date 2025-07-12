PUNE: Uttamnagar police recovered two bodies from a forest area near Khadakwasla dam on Friday. 2 die by suicide near dam

According to police, both individuals allegedly consumed poison and died by suicide in a forested area near the dam. The deceased girl was aged 16 and the boy 24 years.

Police recovered a container filled with poisonat in the spot, but no suicide note. Initial investigations suggest the duo may have died by suicide. The Uttamnagar police have initiated a probe in this case to determine the exact nature of the relationship between the two and the reasons behind the drastic step.

Mohan Khandare, senior police inspector at Uttamnagar Police Station, said, “On Friday at around 12:30pm, we got information about the two bodies near the dam. Accordingly, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Sasson General Hospital for post-mortem.”

According to Khandare, a complaint of missing and abduction had been filed at Wanawadi Police Station on Thursday by the sister of the deceased girl. According to the parents of the deceased girl, she had gone for tuition but did not return home. Hence the complaint was filed. Police tried to trace her location but her mobile phone was switched off.