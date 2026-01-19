2 film cities coming up in Nagpur and Nashik for Marathi cinema

The Maharashtra government is committed to providing full support for strengthening and expanding Marathi cinema, with concrete steps already underway to improve infrastructure, distribution, and audience outreach; Prashant Sajnikar, joint managing director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC), announced on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The government is experimenting with screening Marathi films in drama auditoriums to reach wider audiences. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The process to establish new film cities (Chitranagari) in Nagpur and Nashik has already begun, Sajnikar shared while elucidating the ‘film ecosystem’ at the 24th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). “Mumbai Film City, which is completing 50 years, continues to be a major hub with 16 studios and 70 outdoor locations. The state government has acquired the 50-acre N D Studio at Karjat, where development work has begun. Work on a 70-acre film city near Ramtek, Nagpur, is underway while preliminary procedures for a film city in Nashik have also begun,” Sajnikar said.

Highlighting efforts to improve film distribution, he said, “The government is experimenting with screening Marathi films in drama auditoriums to reach wider audiences. The initiative has already been tested in Mumbai and will be extended across Maharashtra. The government is also considering increasing the number of screens and is in discussions to amend the Cinema Regulation Act to reduce ticket prices of Marathi films. Plans for low-cost theatres and the revival of ‘touring talkies’ are also under consideration.”

An international-standard Marathi film festival, Chitrapataka, has been launched; and Marathi films are regularly sent to ‘film bazaar’ sections of major festivals such as Cannes and IFFI. Furthermore, films that win national or international awards receive double the subsidy from the state government, Sajnikar said.

Explaining the subsidy mechanism, he noted that a 28-member screening committee classifies films into A, B and C categories to award grants in a transparent manner. Over the past few years, ₹86.35 crore has been distributed to film producers, benefitting several talented artists, especially from rural areas.

Sajnikar further said that Marathi films and serials receive a 50% concession at film cities. A ‘single window system’ introduced in 2019 streamlines shooting permissions, which are currently granted free-of-cost across the state. The government has identified 150 shooting locations and has issued around 1,500 permissions in recent years.

Sajnikar also announced plans to start training workshops in screenwriting and other aspects of filmmaking at ‘Chitrangana’ in Goregaon, with long-term courses in the pipeline. A film appreciation club (Rasaswad Mandal), currently active in Mumbai, will soon be expanded to cover other cities such as Pune. Membership is available for ₹500 for three years.

On a concluding note, Sajnikar said that the government provides ₹10 crore each for three films based on national icons every year, along with ₹10 lakh in grants for documentaries; and confirmed that a comprehensive Maharashtra film policy will be announced soon.